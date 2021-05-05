If you are like most people, you are always looking around, trying to find something to make your life happy and significant. You think, “If I could wear this kind of clothes, then I would be cool. If I could have plastic surgery and get this fixed, then life would be good. If I could get this job, I would be satisfied.”
“Jesus answered and said to her, “Whoever drinks of this water will thirst again, but whoever drinks of the water that I shall give him will never thirst. But the water that I shall give him will become in him a fountain of water springing up into everlasting life.” The woman said to Him, “Sir, give me this water, that I may not thirst, nor come here to draw.” (John 4:13-15)
The pursuit of things leaves you exhausted because these things will never really satisfy you.
“For My people have committed two evils: They have forsaken Me, the fountain of living waters, And hewn themselves cisterns—broken cisterns that can hold no water.” (Jeremiah 2:13)
When you reject God and do not look to Him to meet all your needs and satisfy your life or when you have also been trying to meet your needs on your own, then the wells you have dug, called a career, good looks, or the perfect house, are not going to hold water.
Sin is addictive. It only makes us thirstier!
If we do not believe that, ask anybody who has been addicted to prescription medication; one pill is never enough. If we have a problem with anger, we are not going to lash out just once.
Sin creates a greater thirst for satisfaction.
That is how it is with everything we pursue outside of Jesus. It will only leave us thirstier than we were before!
Jesus offers living water that will satisfy our thirst. If we feel unsatisfied with our lives, we are spiritually thirsty, and the only One who can quench that thirst is Jesus.
Who needs to hear about the living water Jesus offers?
“Heavenly Father, I know only You can satisfy my life. As I look to You each day, I must heed what You say as only then will I be satisfied. You are my creator and the only one that can show me what real life is. When I listen and obey, I am then satisfied. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
