A good estate plan includes provision for your care both before death as well as after death.
An “Advanced Directive” or “Living Will” is a document that is necessary. It covers the very end phase of life and is applicable only if you become terminally ill, are in the “end stages” of a disease or are persistently unconscious.
That document provides your personal authorization to terminate or withhold artificial food or hydration.
Such termination is an action that is personal to you – and only you can authorize such action whereby you authorize doctors, hospitals, etc. to “pull the plug” on life support if your condition is terminal or if you are persistently unconscious.
If you do not personally authorize the termination of life support, medical personnel must administer such life support and termination cannot be authorized by anyone except yourself.
Perhaps the seriousness of this decision was emphasized by a doctor who had practiced medicine his entire career.
Upon reviewing and preparing to sign the Living Will he struggled for a very long time regarding what to choose on the directive. Upon being asked why the decision was so difficult, he simply said, “I have seen too many miracles in my career.”
Yes, a decision to end life support is worthy of careful consideration.
An Advance Directive has three parts: (1) the “Living Will” Section; (2) A designation of your health care agent; and (3) Directions regarding Anatomical Gifts.
Living Will. This document enables you to express your desires for the extent of life support you want or don’t want in three critical situations:
a. If you have a terminal condition that is incurable and cannot be reversed. Two physicians must agree before this condition is confirmed.
b. Persistently unconscious. A deep comatose state in which a person most likely will never “wake up.”
c. An end stage condition. A state caused by injury or disease in which a person cannot walk, move, or speak. Such end stages may be the result of Alzheimers disease, severe stroke, cancer etc.
The Living Will addresses your wishes for those three severe conditions. You can indicate your desire for:
1. All life support possible
2. No life support at all
3. Partial support with water or food.
In every case you can write out in your own words if you so choose, and address items such as pain management, use or non-use of special procedures, time limits on treatment, amount and timing of hospice care, or even name persons you do not want involved in your care.
Thus, a Living Will is totally different from the “Will” that everyone is familiar with. Perhaps it is better then to refer to a Living Will as an “Advance Directive.”
