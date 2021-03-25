Local art show on the special side

The honors began to pile up as a number of Pauls Valley students showed their stuff during a recent Special Olympics Art Show.
Because of their work a handful of students earned awards in the show. Local police officers came to class to present ribbons to students.
Those students participating and placing in the art show were:
• Mary Shaw – 1st place yarn art.
• Natalie Pollard – 3rd place 3D art.
• Teegan Jones – 1st place painting and 1st place 3 dimensional art.
• Damon Gregg – 2nd place drawing.
• Leidy Castillo – 2nd place.
• Angel Barajas – 1st place drawing.
• Brayden Wyrick – 1st place 3 dimensional art.
