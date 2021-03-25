Local art show on the special side

A number of Pauls Valley students won ribbons during a recent Special Olympics Art Show. From left are Brayden Wyrick, PV Police Sgt. Cricket Warren, Damon Gregg, PV Assistant Police Chief Derrick Jolley, PV officers Jerry Kraft and Steven White and Angel Barajas. (Courtesy photo)

The honors began to pile up as a number of Pauls Valley students showed their stuff during a recent Special Olympics Art Show.

Because of their work a handful of students earned awards in the show. Local police officers came to class to present ribbons to students.

Those students participating and placing in the art show were:

• Mary Shaw – 1st place yarn art.

• Natalie Pollard – 3rd place 3D art.

• Teegan Jones – 1st place painting and 1st place 3 dimensional art.

• Damon Gregg – 2nd place drawing.

• Leidy Castillo – 2nd place.

• Angel Barajas – 1st place drawing.

• Brayden Wyrick – 1st place 3 dimensional art.

