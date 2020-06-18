Two very local artists are joining forces to open their Garvin County studios to the public as part of the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition statewide Art Crawl.
Those studios belong to Irmgard Geul and Shirley Quaid as times are scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 27-28.
The event has been organized in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down many summer art festivals and art events in Oklahoma and even here in Pauls Valley.
A Google map of all artists who will have art on display and directions to their studios is at https://www.ovac-ok.org/ok-art-crawl.
Geul’s art studio is located on a hill-top horse ranch just outside of Pauls Valley, her home since arriving from The Netherlands in 2003.
Born and raised in The Netherlands, she grew up in a happy household of seven brothers and one sister in a rural town south of Amsterdam.
She received her art degree from HKU University of the Arts in Utrecht (1981-1986) and has been a full-time artist since, supported by several jobs in graphic and fashion design and an equine import/export business, Nedpoint Quarter Horses.
“I watch the sunrise and sunset daily, a source of inspiration for my art,” Geul says.
“The painted skies are two ever-changing works of art by nature that we have the opportunity to see every day. Nature gives me a peaceful place to think and create, as I find the calm of the country, at my stage in life, more inspiring than the city.”
Geul’s artwork is often mixed media using cut paper, fiber strands and substantial texture. She flows attractively between abstraction and objective representation of trees, flowers or rural scenes.
Geul’s imagery readily betrays her fondness for the Oklahoma prairie. Her latest “Embroidery Paintings” keep evolving in more mystic contemporary landscapes. Sometimes inspired by hiking trips but also by observing her daily surroundings and about many personal stories she likes to share.
Her studio address is 23406 N CR 3250, Pauls Valley, OK 73075 and phone is 405-238-0426.
Quaid was born and raised in Oklahoma. In 2016 she and her husband, John, began to search for a property where they could enjoy the outdoors and she could have an art studio.
To their surprise they found the perfect property west of Wynnewood which is John’s hometown.
“It was a thrill to move home, to be able to breath in the fresh country air and find inspiration all around me. My studio is a dream come true,” she said.
Quaid did not get to follow her art passion until 1999 when her family was raised. She took her first art classes at Seminole College and then studied with nationally known artists including Bert Seaborn and Daniel Gerhartz.
She primarily paints images of the old west in oil although she does enjoy painting the wild horses on a nearby ranch and an occasional landscape.
The old west has been a subject of interest since her early life on her grandfather’s farm in eastern Oklahoma County. The perseverance and the struggle to survive of the pioneer families drew her interest from an early age. Her paintings often capture a variety of emotions in her subjects.
Her studio address is 32241 E CR 1660, Wynnewood, OK 73098 and phone is 405-788-5062.
During the upcoming event both artists are encouraging all visitors to follow proper social distancing guidelines.
