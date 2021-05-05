Getting a few tips on how to save money and even plugging in a few coins into a piggy bank was all part of an annual financial literacy presentation given to Pauls Valley third-graders by a local bank.
Employees with the First United Bank in PV made their way out to the new Pauls Valley Elementary School last week to offer the money lessons to the young students, including need versus want.
It’s all part of the National Teach Children to Save Day observed in April.
Bank employees not only gave a few quick lessons, but they also gave students a savings card, coloring sheets and a pencil.
Last but not least students took a sheet of paper and wrote down what they would do with a gold coin.
The four students selected as the winners of the writing contest were Aubrie White, Josiah Vasquez, Kaytlyn Penate and Barron Frazier.
• Aubrie White – I wold give it to the sintist so they could find out were it was when it was made and how much is it now and then I will put it to the museum and so that is what I wold do with a gold coin.
• Barron Frazier – If I had a gold coin I would spend it wisely. I would spend it when I need it. I would not let it get lost. I might donate it for people who need it. Even spend it to buy something for people who need food and water. All I know is to spend it wisely!
• Kaytlyn Penate – If I had a gold coin I would spend it. I would spend it on a house, food, and collage. Then I would give to poor people so they could buy a house. After I would save up to buy a car later. That’s what I would do with a gold coin.
Another winner in the gold coin contest was Josiah Vasquez.
