A planned concert in Pauls Valley featuring a Willie Nelson tribute band is being put on hold – at least for now.
PV resident JB McElfresh of J&C Productions has confirmed Michael Moore and his Willie and Family Live show originally scheduled for April 9 at Pauls Valley’s rodeo arena is being postponed.
“It's a band issue and nothing on our end,” McElfresh tells the PV Democrat.
“My plan is reschedule the date of the concert, possibly for the end of summer.”
McElfresh, who worked in musical promotions on the east coast before his arrival in Pauls Valley, hopes to bring some really big live acts to his new home town on a regular basis.
•••
The Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation will hold its prom closet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at The House Church in Pauls Valley.
No appointments are necessary as the idea is to provide young ladies with beautiful dresses, shoes and accessories for the prom.
The church is located at 33440 Airline Road just southwest of PV.
The prom closet is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 11-12 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13 at The House Church, located at 33440 Airline Road just southwest of PV.
Restored Hearts and Soles also works to provide free quality shoes and socks for children in need throughout Garvin County.
•••
The next book in a series of lectures at PV's public library is “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote.
Professor Joshua Grasso will lead the lecture scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The theme of the Let's Talk About It series supported by Oklahoma Humanities is Crime Punishment.
• Professor John Morris will lead the lecture on “A Clockwork Orange” by Anthony Burgess from 6 to 7 p.m. March 22.
• Professor Ken Hada will lead the lecture on “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest J. Gaines from 6 to 7 p.m. April 26.
•••
The call is out early for any interested vendors to apply to be a part of the 2022 version of the Stratford Peach Festival this summer.
Anyone interested in being a vendor at the festival this year should message the event's Facebook page – 2022 Peach Festival, Stratford, OK, or email StratfordOKPeachFestival@gmail.com.
“Be sure to include what items/goods you sell and your email address in your message. Applications will be sent via email shortly after we receive the request.
“Spots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Be sure to mail in your application as soon as possible.”
