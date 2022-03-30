Local dining part of Chickasaw awards

The 10th annual Best of Chickasaw Country Awards highlights 14 south-central Oklahoma businesses and attractions, including one in Pauls Valley.
The local Punkin’s BBQ & Catfish was tops in the Best Overall Dining category.
Awards went to local favorite dining and shopping destinations, hotels and attractions, as well as entertainment and events that make this Oklahoma region a popular stop for travelers.
This year’s Best of Chickasaw Country winners are:
• Best Attraction – Turner Falls Park in Davis.
• Best Boutique – Crazy Chick Boutique in Davis.
• Best Family-Friendly Attraction –Turner Falls Park in Davis.
• Best BBQ – Smokin’ Joe’s Rib Ranch in Davis.
• Best Casino – WinStar World Casino and Resort in Davis.
• Best Golf Course – WinStar Golf Club in Thackerville.
• Best Live Performance Venue – The Doghouse @ Ole Red in Tishomingo.
• Best Festival– Chickasha Festival of Light in Chickasha.
• Best Lake – Lake Texoma in Kingston.
• Best Lodging – The Artesian Hotel, Casino and Spa in Sulphur.
• Best Museum – Chickasaw Cultural Center in Sulphur.
• Best Overall Dining – Punkin’s BBQ & Catfish in Pauls Valley.
• Best Run or Ride – Fireball Classic in Ada.
• Best Wedding Venue – Waddell Vineyards in Ada.
“The awards allow for the public to recognize their favorite local businesses or locations where they frequent and may have had exceptional experiences,” said Paige Williams Shepherd, director of corporate development and tourism for the Chickasaw Nation.
“It’s always a very close competition as we have so many great places to discover as well as wonderful people who own and operate these establishments.”
At the start of the new year, thousands of people nominated and then voted for businesses and events throughout the 13 counties making up Chickasaw Country.
