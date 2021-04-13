Some highway repaving near Pauls Valley was among the projects recently approved by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission.
During the group's monthly meeting April 5 the lowest bidder was given the contract for three miles of Interstate 35 reconstruction north of Pauls Valley.
IHC Scott, Inc., of Englewood, Colorado was awarded the project with a bid of $19,747, which came just a few dollars below the second bidder.
A total of five bids was submitted for the project, which calls for the grading, draining and surfacing of I-35 from state Highway 19 north for just over three miles.
Secretary of Transportation and ODOT Executive Director Tim Gatz updated the commission on ongoing highway pavement repairs following the harsh February polar vortex, where subzero temperatures and heavy precipitation stressed older pavements.
Some information was also provided on the evaluation of agreements with tribal governments on highway projects in light of the evolving impacts of the recent McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling.
The department plans to provide a more detailed report to the commission at its next meeting in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.