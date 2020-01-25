Local opry gets new year kicked off

Fun, fellowship and “some wonderful” music were naturally in the mix as the Pauls Valley Opry has kicked off the 2020 year
A local opry hall-of-famer and sound engineer, Dallas Richardson paid tribute to the King of Rock and Roll – Elvis Presley at the most recent show on Jan. 4.
Dallas set the stage with extra lighting, visual effects and he also invited some of the most talented horn players in all of Oklahoma – Heath Jones, Max Reed and Clint Rohr – to join in for the tribute.
He wooed the crowd with the Elvis hit, “Welcome to My World,” and then he kicked it up a notch with “Steamroller Blues”.
Another PV Opry hall-of-famer, John Williams, decked out in a brilliant stage jacket, dressing the part, joined in with “Polk Salad Annie.”
John and Dallas joined forces to sing on “My Way.”
Woodie and Becky Hill even got in on the fun with Elvis’ “CC Rider” and “American Trilogy.”
Now a newlywed, Annie (Weast) Reed was back with the Trisha Yearwood tune, “Make You Feel My Love.” She got the audience in a western swing mood with the Dawn Sears hit, “All of Me.”
The PV Opry was honored to have the Rockwell, Texas sensation Brandon Bamburg.
Brandon, an “awesome vocalist, musician, songwriter and entertainer,” mesmerized the audience with the Travis Tritt ballad, “Help Me Hold On,” and with the Hank Williams Jr. mega-hit, “Old Habits.”
Cathy Lake, another one of the opry's Texas favorites, made her way up from Runaway Bay.
With “one of the purest voices that you will ever hear,” Cathy, also an excellent songwriter, musician and entertainer, got everyone on their feet with the Cajun beat tune made famous by Patty Loveless, “Tear Stained Letter.”
She hit it out of the park with the Kim Richie hit, “Those Words We Said.”
Mary Alice Koehn is no stranger to the local opry.
Mary Alice was on the first show of the Pauls Valley Opry several years ago. She has been one of the favorites and was the 2018 Horizon winner.
Lighting up the stage, she was rockin’ with the Linda Ronstadt tune, “Silver Threads and Golden Needles,” followed by the Emmy Lou Harris smash hit, “One of These Days.”
Guests lined up for the next monthly show on Feb. 1 are Tanner Young, Dea Newsom, Gunner Don Ham, Bailey Wesberry, David Paul Nowlin and Donna Kilmurray, along with emcee John Williams.
