Local show is where it's at

There's no business, like (local) show business. Or as someone famous once said: “Go West . . .” young, and old alike. The Chino Community Theatre, (CCT), Chino, California recently announced their 2023 calendar of productions, and how wonderful it is to see them returning in the presentation a full schedule of works from their famed 7th Street Theatre’s home stage.
Here is that '23 roster:
• The Jewtalian: A world premiere
• Fuddy Mears
• 3 on the Edge: A most unique {*} staging cycle over three weekends featuring: Misery / Three Days of Rain / The Mercy Seat
• August: Osage County
• Elf The Musical
(*) 3 on the Edge: From CCT’s Founder, Paul Larson: (This very successful format) “… presents show’s that are not usually seen in community theatres. The prerequisites (for selection) include: smaller casts / minimal or shared sets and are presented in rep. The series draws many fine actors and directors from around the Inland Empire and beyond. Actors, directors and crews from the shows are invited to attend the other productions, and special ticket arrangements entice viewers to this repertory format.”
CCT was founded in 1984, and over the course of its 38 years of production excellence has generated a loyal following, in addition to having sown the creative, and “dramatic” seeds in many who had worked on, behind and around, and in the (early seasons), Chino’s Community Education building stage, and now, at 7th Street – and then had relocated to other parts of the country.
I am proud to be one of them, and I salute their unwavering dedication on the way to their 40th anniversary season.
Please travel to their website to stay on top of all things CCT and CCCT, the Chino Community Children’s Theatre, with its enriching and contemporary catalogue that features actors from ages 5-22.
I love sharing the best in the business in order to encourage others to stay the course, or chart new waters. It’s vital that we continue to embrace local talent by providing a showcase for their creativity and dedication to craft.
Spotlight: American Association of Community Theatre, AACT: Mission: Helping Theatres Thrive: At ACCTFest in 2009, theatre’s from around the country presented a full-scale stage production in an adjudicated competition, and when the votes were cast, Scooter Thomas Makes It to The Top of The World, the CCT entry, was awarded the highest honor, #! Community Theatre in the Nation.
In passing: Angela Lansbury. The performing arts world lost another luminary, one of the last of the generation from the “golden age of cinema,” and a five-time competitive Tony Award winner. Ms. Lansbury was 96.
We had the privilege of seeing her in the road companies of two of those Tony winning turns, the first was as Momma Rose in Gypsy. We had seats in the upper balcony, and I will never forget how she made us feel like she was performing directly to us. Fast forward a decade. The LA company of Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street as the evil Mrs. Lovett.
She commanded the stage and never let it go. Amazing talent.
Ageless: Must share a Lego story. Recently, the company released the infamous James Bond car from the film Goldfinger, the Aston Martin DB5. I determined that for fun, that I would ask for one for Christmas or an upcoming birthday. Anyway, and much to my amazement, (I have seen only one for sale and it was $150.00), as I was walking through a major retailer just the other day, suddenly, there it was, (albeit) the smaller version, sitting by itself on nearly totally empty shelves with nothing around it. It was meant to be – our son is most envious.
From his neighborhood: Mr. Rogers once said: “Nobody else can live the life you live. And even though no human being is perfect, we always have the chance to bring what’s unique about us to live in a redeeming way.”
From a local neighborhood. Postponed: The Pauls Valley Arts Council’s–ACTeam, are now looking at 2023 to present the musical, Funny Girl. Stay tuned.
Connections made, locally inspired, in our towns
For EFA: 1949-1974
