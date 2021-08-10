Local ties for aviation grants - maybe

Four school districts in Garvin County are among the 50 different entities being considered for Aerospace and Aviation Education Program grants totaling over $365,000 from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.
The big total is a $10,000 grant that could go to Paoli Public Schools.
Elmore City-Pernell Public Schools is being considered for $8,300 grant, followed by $5,000 for Pauls Valley High School and $1,500 for Maysville Public Schools.
The record amount of funding will be used to bring more students in Oklahoma to STEM careers, particularly those in aerospace and aviation.
Grants will be awarded for targeted learning programs that have a direct application to aerospace and aviation for primary through post-secondary education.
The grant funds are part of the agency’s initiative to give more Oklahoma young people access to STEM careers in the aerospace and aviation industry.
The grants will be considered for approval by Aeronautics Commissioners on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
The commission’s program has been recognized twice by the National Association of State Aviation Officials (NASAO), enjoying a positive reputation for investing millions in aerospace and aviation education programs statewide.
Since FY2001, the program has awarded over $4.15 million in aerospace and aviation education grants.
