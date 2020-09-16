A handful of Garvin County area students are among the group completing their college degrees over the summer at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
A total of 395 students from Oklahoma, the U.S. and the world earned their degrees at the end of the summer 2020 semester.
Of that number, UCO received applications for graduation from 328 undergraduate students and 67 graduate students.
Garvin County students listed include:
• Pauls Valley (Undergraduate) – Alexis Garcia, BBA, Management; Hilliary Gilbert, BS, General Studies; and Hunter Nation, BBA, Business Administration – Legal Studies.
• Lindsay (Undergraduate) – Rylee Chapman, BS, General Studies; and Haleigh Harper, BS, General Studies.
• Wayne (Undergraduate) – Emily Mae Terrill, Cum Laude, BS, Fashion Marketing.
Founded in 1890, Central connects its nearly 15,000 students to 118 undergraduate areas of study and 77 graduate majors from its main campus in Edmond and facilities throughout the metro area.
