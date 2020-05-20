Long list of middle school honors in Elmore City-Pernell

It’s a long list of good grades and individual honors earned by Elmore City-Pernell Middle School students for the 2019-2020 school year.
• Sixth-graders making the Superintendent’s Honor Roll (4.0 GPA) are Jade Cook, Nicolas Hardy, Adalynn Marler, Finley Martin, Karli Meadows, Jyntree Patterson, Mable Pyle, Shelly Reason and Rosie Smith.
Sixth-graders making the Principal’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.0 GPA) are Crystal Davis, Jace Duley, Malory Hinton, Ivan Gonzalez, Reina Alton, Charlie Kennedy, Kaden Richey, Caleb Busey, Malachi Luster, Iziah Robinson, Colton Ross, Abigail Blankenship, Shyli Edwards, Heaven McKee, Dawson Milligan, Kaden Stewart, Evan Faucett, Gabriel Maddox, Cash Autrey, Abigail Sterling, Conner Maggart, Hunter Thompson, Carsen Chapman, Brandon Darling, Hunter Howard, Zackary Knight, Deaven McKee, Shyloe Byrd, Justin Terry, Jayden Johnson and Will Chappell.
Citizenship was awarded to Nicholas Hardy and Jade Cook.
• Seventh-graders making the Superintendent’s Honor Roll (4.0 GPA) are Layni Ferris, LeAnndra Johnson, Taryn McCaa, Valerie Riddle and Riley Shreve.
• Seventh-graders making the Principal’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.9) are Haiden West, Lane Dellin, Kara Busey, Jacoby Christian, Righley Martinez, Ryan Stermer, Payton Bailey, Austynn Duley, Legend Fowler, Gabrielle Moore, Thomas Webb, Zane Balentine, Colby Busey, Cameron Thorn, Cheyanna Cannon, Brooklyn Frazier, Jazmine Henderson, Matthew Williams, Blake Airington, Kaleb Williams, Dillon Wood, Donny Edwards, Jude Howard, Emily Christie, Brooke Beaver, Cooper Knight, and Ahlyissa Rogers. Perfect Attendance was earned by Thomas Webb and LeAnndra Johnson.
Citizenship was awarded to Dillon Wood and Taryn McCaa.
• Eighth-graders making the Superintendent’s Honor Roll (4.0 GPA) are: Becca Armstrong, Lauren Earp, Zoie Jaco and Austin Wiggins.
Eighth-graders making the Principal’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.9) are Ja’Cee Thomas, Gunner Teakell, Morgan Barnes, Paige Childress, Jessie Milligan, Kynlee Patterson, Owan Pyle, Allie Ramming, Caleby Lauderdale, Daisy Meadows, Cayden Chapman, Brinley Hines, Shanaliea Wade, Jordan Stufflebean, Preston West-Luster, Jessical Brumley, Terry Gentry, Rylee Reames, Derrion Rogers, Maci Cornforth, Ethan Luker, Tyler Moore, DaMontre Patterson, Marcus Christian, Colby Green, Thomas Kennedy, Carson Venegas, Jayden Lemos, Victoria Balbantin, Harlee Dooley and Brianna Osborne.
Perfect Attendance was earned by Shanaliea Wade. Citizenship was awarded to Austin Wiggins and Brinley Hines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.