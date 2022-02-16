Long tenure for DDB employee

This week DDB would like to introduce to the community Shalyn Brainard as its featured employee.
Shalyn began her career with DDB 14 years ago on May 27, 2008, making her DDB’s second longest tenured non-owner employee.
Shalyn began working in data entry. In 2014, due in part to her dedicated service and exemplary work ethic, Shalyn was promoted to credit manager.
In her current position, Shalyn has learned to and is responsible for reviewing and approving terms and conditions and credit applications to evaluate the credit worthiness of potential customers to prevent company losses from bad credit. She processes all orders that come through and does vendor setups.
Recently, Shalyn has taken on a new experience learning a new process for collecting and validating sales tax and exemptions.
When asked what she likes about working for DDB, Shalyn said she likes that DDB is God based, founded and operated with Godly principles. She likes the family atmosphere, and the team she works with.
Shalyn says it takes teamwork to make DDB a success.
As if all the responsibilities don’t keep Shalyn busy enough, she has eight kids ranging in age from 3 to 21 and a 2-year-old granddaughter.
When not at work, Shalyn is spending quality time with her family. She is busy year-round attending and cheering at various sporting events her children are participating in.
Shalyn recently joined CrossFit, she loves working out and living a healthy lifestyle, creating a positive role model for her children.
“Shalyn, you are appreciated for the dedication you have given to DDB for the past 14 years. Team members like you are what keeps DDB successful. We are blessed to have you as a DDB family member.”
