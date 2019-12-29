Look to God for his strength

Every morning, millions of people get up, and the first thing that they do is have a cup of coffee. The majority of these people drink coffee that has caffeine. The main reason for that cup of coffee is to get some energy to start the day.
They believe that the caffeine will give them the needed strength for them to start the day. Other people will drink different types of energy drinks to give them a boost of strength and energy when they need to accomplish something.
Along with drinking caffeine, many people will look to other people to give them the needed strength for what they are currently facing.
It is just like certain business owners surround themselves with people who think like them in order to get the needed strength to accomplish what needs to be done for their business.
Doing these things does give some temporary strength, but that kind of strength can and will fail over time. Caffeine wears off and causes you to get tired. People will fail a person, quit and walk away, or will not be available when they need them or when they said they would.
“Seek the Lord and His strength; Seek His face evermore! Remember His marvelous works which He has done, His wonders, and the judgments of His mouth” (1 Chronicles 16:11-12)
Only One will be there for all eternity and will never fail or walk away or be unavailable. God is there around the clock for every person.
Instead of looking to things in this world for strength, choose to look to God.
God had proven He has the power to do anything He wants when He created this world, and when He raised Jesus from the dead. There is no greater power than that of overcoming death as Jesus did.
“But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.” (Hebrews 11:6)
Every moment of every day, you need to seek God and what He wants for you. Seek His strength to do everything that needs to be done.
Jesus said He would never leave or forsake you. Jesus also said that He gave you all of His authority to do His work in this world.
Do you believe that? Then look to God all the time for His strength.
Will you turn to God for your strength today?
"Heavenly Father, What power You have made available to me through Your Son Jesus. As I walk with You through life, knowing each moment/second of every day I have Your wisdom and strength available, I desire to grow in Your Word, in faith believing all that You have provided. And that can give me peace in the middle of any storm, knowing You are my strength for each and every day. I seek Your strength for everything that needs to be done. Now that is real life, and I praise You for providing for me. In Jesus’ name, Amen."
