Look to Jesus' example

Teachers will tell you that most students thrive under explicit instruction. Even if a topic is complex, if a teacher shows them how to do it first, they are far more likely to understand and be successful when they get home and do it independently.
“Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?” (John 11:25-26)
Jesus knew this right up to His death; He was teaching by example to His followers. When life gets hard, and we do not know what to do next, we can look to what Jesus did.
The night before Jesus died, He prayed to God, “Father, if it is Your will, take this cup away from Me; nevertheless not My will, but Yours, be done.”
“saying, “Father, if it is Your will, take this cup away from Me; nevertheless not My will, but Yours, be done.” (Luke 22:42)
Jesus knows, and when we are facing challenging situations, we can look to Him and imitate His actions.
We do not have to face difficult times alone. Jesus surrounded Himself with His disciples at the last supper, and He invited them to join Him in Gethsemane while He prayed.
“Then Jesus came with them to a place called Gethsemane, and said to the disciples, “Sit here while I go and pray over there.” 37 And He took with Him Peter and the two sons of Zebedee, and He began to be sorrowful and deeply distressed. 38 Then He said to them, “My soul is exceedingly sorrowful, even to death. Stay here and watch with Me.” 39 He went a little farther and fell on His face, and prayed, saying, “O My Father, if it is possible, let this cup pass from Me; nevertheless, not as I will, but as You will.” 40 Then He came to the disciples and found them sleeping, and said to Peter, “What! Could you not watch with Me one hour? 41 Watch and pray, lest you enter into temptation. The spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak.” 42 Again, a second time, He went away and prayed, saying, “O My Father, if this cup cannot pass away from Me unless I drink it, Your will be done.” 43 And He came and found them asleep again, for their eyes were heavy. 44 So He left them, went away again, and prayed the third time, saying the same words. 45 Then He came to His disciples and said to them, “Are you still sleeping and resting? Behold, the hour is at hand, and the Son of Man is being betrayed into the hands of sinners. 46 Rise, let us be going. See, My betrayer is at hand.” (Matthew 26:36-46)
We can turn to our Heavenly Father anytime we are in need. God wants to hear from us. God is full of mercy, and in Jesus, we have a mediator who identifies with us.
“Seeing then that we have a great High Priest who has passed through the heavens, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold fast our confession. 15 For we do not have a High Priest who cannot sympathize with our weaknesses, but was in all points tempted as we are, yet without sin. 16 Let us therefore come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need.” (Hebrews 4:14-16)
We can be honest with God. Jesus even told His disciples that His soul was overwhelmed, and He was just as candid when crying out to God. Jesus asked Him to take this cup from Him.
“Then He said to them, “My soul is exceedingly sorrowful, even to death. Stay here and watch.” (Mark 14:34)
Even after asking God to take away Jesus' certain death, Jesus trusted God’s plan on the cross. He submitted to God’s will and authority.
“And He said, “Abba, Father, all things are possible for You. Take this cup away from Me; nevertheless, not what I will, but what You will.” (Mark 14:36)
No matter what circumstances we find ourselves in, regardless of our fear or uncertainty, we can look to Jesus and follow His example.
What is one hard thing you are facing this week? Take some time right now to talk to God about it.
“Heavenly Father, Thank You for Jesus and the perfect example for me to follow. No matter how hard things may look or be, I know I have the answer in trusting You. There is no uncertainty in You, only peace and true joy as I trust only You. Thank You for Jesus. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
