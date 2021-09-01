Lots going on in September

A number of activities are on the calendar for September.
One is the Garvin County Democratic Party will hold an online Zoom meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Then there's a couple of upcoming events that has the attention of the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber's legislative luncheon is planned from 11:15 a.m. through 1 p.m. with lunch served starting at 11:30 a.m.
State senators Greg McCortney and Jessica Garvin and state Rep. Cynthia Roe, all Garvin County legislators, are scheduled to speak at the event to be held at Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
Open to the public, the legislators are expected to provide updates on activity at the state Capitol as they will field questions from the audience.
The cost is $5 per person, which includes a catered meal from Punkin's BBQ & Catfish.
The chamber is also now accepting applications from vendors interested in setting up at Brickfest coming on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Applications are available on the chamber's website or at 112 East Paul during regular business hours. For more information about the Brickfest event contact PV City Hall.
Along with the BrickFest event, it will again feature a police sponsored car show, high school marching band contest and the Vintage in the Valley bike show.
•••
The Wiley Post Festival is coming to Maysville starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
A parade will kick off the festivities on Williams Street at 11 a.m. as the event features a car show, crafts, food, music and performances by cheerleaders and the local school band.
Those interested in vendor booth space, contact Janet Dinwiddie at the Maysville Public Library, 405-867-4748. The email is maysvillepl@gmail.com to ask questions.
•••
The Sulphur Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Bison View 5K run on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Runners will have the opportunity to see various wildlife, including bison, on a hybrid course through the Chickasaw National Recreation Area. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Vendome Well.
Packet pick-up is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at the chamber office, 717 W. Broadway. Registration is online or call the chamber at 580-622-2824 for more.
After the race the City of Springs Car Show will be in downtown Sulphur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.