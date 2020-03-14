Lots of bills over last six weeks

By State Sen. Greg McCortney
This past week marked the deadline for the Senate to take floor votes on bills that were introduced in this chamber and made it through the committee process.
By Wednesday evening, the day before the deadline, we’d already given full approval to 356 measures that started out in our chamber and had another 30 or so to consider on Thursday.
It’s been an extremely productive six weeks, and we’ve passed numerous bills eliminating government red tape, measures to make healthcare more accessible, and worked to make it easier for experienced educators from out-of-state as well Oklahoma educators who’d retired to return to the classroom.
We’ve passed legislation to better protect victims of domestic violence and legislation to collect better data on unexplained infant deaths in Oklahoma – data that we can use to help reduce Oklahoma’s infant mortality rate. These measures now cross over to the House for further consideration, and we’ll soon begin committee work on measures they approved in their chamber.
But beyond working on legislation, we’ve also been following events from throughout the state arising from the arrival of COVID-19.
We’ve seen some state universities extend their spring breaks or announce plans to hold classes online following their students’ return to campus.
March Madness was cancelled along with many other events scheduled over the next few weeks in an abundance of caution to prevent the spread of the disease.
I think caution is important, but it’s also important not to panic.
Our state and county health departments are closely monitoring the situation and are well prepared to respond to cases of COVID-19 with a statewide plan that is fully operational.
The State Health Department has a hotline and a website where you can get straight forward, accurate, Oklahoma-specific information about the Coronavirus. You can log on to HTTPS://CORONAVIRUS.HEALTH.OK.GOV or call 877-215-8336.
Finally, I want to remind each of you to be watching the mail for your invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. In it you’ll find a code number that will enable you to fill out your form online. If you need help completing your form, you can call 844-330-2020.
I cannot overstate how important your participation is for our local communities and our state.
Billions of federal dollars are distributed each year for schools, hospitals, roads and other vital services, and how much each community or state receives is based on the population numbers collected in the census.
Please help us make sure Oklahoma gets a full count in 2020 by completing your census form.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
