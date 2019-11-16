By Kristi Herd
JELC Principal
Jefferson Early Learning Center students are full of energy with eager minds ready to learn.
With JELC being the first school for students to begin their education, our aim is to provide a safe, positive learning environment that will foster a love for learning that will last a lifetime. Parents and teachers must work together as a team.
Parents/guardians are one of the most crucial aspects of their child’s education. The staff at JELC are honored to be a small part of each child’s education.
We do have a few new faces at JELC this year. Harlee Moore is our physical education teacher. Dana Clayton and April Hicks are kindergarten assistants.
Students are busy in their classrooms. Pre-kindergarten students are learning their capital and lowercase letters as well as letter sounds. Teachers are also teaching shapes, colors, and numbers.
Kindergarten students are working on sight words, parts of speech, writing sentences, telling time, money, and more!
Students were given a principal’s challenge at the beginning of the year and are working hard to accomplish it.
Kindergarten students are challenged to learn their sight words. After completing each of the three challenges, students get their name, then picture on the red WOW wall and lastly will enjoy lunch with the principal.
Pre-k students are challenged to learn their letters and sounds. Pre-k students get their name and picture on the WOW wall and then will have a coke float with the principal. A few pre-k students have already accomplished the three challenges and have begun working on sight words.
Our students learned about fire safety in October. PV firemen visited our school, showed a video, and talked to our students.
Homecoming week is always a highlight of the semester. School pride starts at this age. Students enjoyed dressing up during the week, attending the school-wide pep assembly, and going to the parade.
Students and parents participated in a school-wide fundraiser to raise money for cancer awareness. Our students sold kettle corn and raised nearly $4,000.
Kindergarten students traveled to Ada to the pumpkin patch at Cornerstone Kids Ranch. It was a fun-filled day for students, teachers, and parents! They went through eight different stations, which included a hay ride, inflatables, train ride, petting zoo, hay maze, peddle cars, and a carnival area.
Pre-k students enjoyed a fall fun day at school. The high school art students, taught by Nancy McGee, came and did face painting. The students painted pumpkins, had sensory bins, a bounce house, storytelling, and a picnic lunch outside. Linda Moyer took students' pictures in front of the decorated pickup of Jimmy and Vida Jones.
Teachers and students are looking forward to Thanksgiving break. We will be out of school November 25-29.
When we return to school, kindergarten students will continue practicing with Mrs. Forrester, our music teacher, for their Christmas program. The program will be on Friday, December 13 and parents and special guests will not want to miss it.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting JELC in December and taking pictures with each student. Christmas parties will be on Friday, December 20.
Thank you again to parents for trusting us with your greatest possession, your child. We enjoy these bright, eager, energetic, and loveable children every day. Thank you for your involvement and support of students and staff at JELC.
