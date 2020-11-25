Lots of hats for this DDB employee

DDB is proud to announce its featured Employee for the Week is Vondia Mahorney.
Vondia started working trade shows for DDB before she and Mike were married. In 2013 after they were married, she began working in accounts payable with five other employees dividing multiple tasks. As the others left, Vondia took on their responsibilities.
She currently takes on the tasks that were once shared by six on her own.
Vondia is responsible for accounts payable, payroll, all banking and all invoicing.
She also does public relations. She heads up our charities and plans all DDB employee events. She assists in many other areas, including human resources and accounts receivable.
“Vondia goes above and beyond to make sure everything is accurate, and all her many tasks are completed in a timely manner.
“Vondia wears many hats at DDB and does an exceptional job. She is an asset for DDB. Thank you, Vondia. We appreciate all you do. May God bless you.”
