Murray County OHCE (Oklahoma Home and Community Education) Clubs are preparing for the annual quilt show scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12 at the Murray County Expo Center.
Any quilters from the southern Oklahoma area are invited to enter and all levels of quilting experience are welcomed.
Entries will be taken beginning on Oct. 9 from 1 to 7 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The show opens on Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m. Admission for the show is $2, which includes entry and one chance on the quilt to be given away at the close of the show.
Friday will find educational workshops:
• 10 a.m. – Flippin’ Potholders.
• 11 a.m. – T-Shirt Quilting.
• 1:30 p.m. – How to Select Your Quilting Fabrics and Colors.
• 2:30 p.m. – Quilts from the Crayon Box.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days will be a free make-and- take where participants will be making a chicken pin cushion.
On Friday, beginning at 10 a.m. and reappearing on top of each hour to follow, will be a “Quilt Turning.”
Participants will gather around an antique bed covered in antique quilts where the story of each quilt will be shared.
The coffee bar will be open both days serving free coffee and pastries and a place to sit and visit with friends and neighbors.
Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be the annual chicken and dressing lunch at a cost of $8 per person.
Returning this year is the “Scrap Yard” where you can bring a scrap of any size and trade with the “pile.” The perfect piece to complete your project may be in the Scrap Yard so get ready for some “digging fun.”
This year three new awards will be added – the Fireman’s Choice, Police Choice and the Commissioner’s Choice – and the traditional people’s choice will once again be named.
All profits are returned to Murray County communities through OHCE projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.