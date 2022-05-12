Lots of 'skills' with local 4-H team

Garvin County 4-H members attended the 2022 Consumer Decisions and Skill-a-Thon Contest on April 27.
This contest is designed to test skills and knowledge gained by participating in all aspects of a Family and Consumer Science project.
In the Skill-a-Thon portion members are asked to identify objects from these three areas: Clothing and Sewing, Foods and Cooking and Interior Design and Home Repairs.
The Consumer Decision portion is based upon consumer observation, comparisons and making fact-based purchases. Each class is based upon a scenario and then class selections are ranked.
There was a total of 17 Garvin County 4-H members who participated in the county contest. They competed in three age divisions: Junior, Intermediate and Senior.
• Junior Division Champion was Tinley Milligan of Pauls Valley, Reserve Champion was Jessi Harrell of Elmore City, 3rd place Kendal Bonner of Stratford, 4th place Charlee Cothren of Stratford, and rounding out the Junior Division was Aidan Wheeler of Pauls Valley.
• Intermediate Division Champion was Ella Lister of Stratford, while Reserve Champion was Addison Wheeler of Pauls Valley. Third place was Kally Milligan of Pauls Valley, 4th went to Kayden Summers of Pauls Valley, 5th was Sylas Harrell of Elmore City and completing the Intermediate Division was 6th place Shelby Lister of Stratford.
• The Senior Division was one of the club's larger groups and is full of experienced judges in this contest.
The 2022 Garvin County Senior Division Champion was Karlie Koesler of Pauls Valley, while Reserve Champion Laci Lewis completed her final judging contest due to graduation.
Third place went to Faith Wright of Stratford 4-H, 4th to Cooper McKinzie of Wynnewood, 5th place honors went to Ryan Burch, also of Elmore City, participating in her final county Consumer Decisions contest.
Sixth and 7th placings went to Lauren Earp of Elmore City and Riley Lundy of Stratford. Completing the Senior Division was Taryn McCaa of Elmore City with 8th place.
“Congratulations to all of our Garvin County Consumer Decisions/Skill-a-Thon judges.”
Many of these members will be going on and competing at the SE District Consumer Decisions and Skill-a-Thon contest set for May 16 in Ada.
