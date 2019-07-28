Lots of turns with books series

Coming in August is the start of Pauls Valley Public Library's next series of book lectures.
Four lectures are scheduled for a series featuring the theme of “Getting Your Reading Kicks on Route 66.”
Up first is the book “Route 66: The Mother Road” by Michael Wallis.
Rex Morrell will lead the lecture discussion, which is set to start at 6 p.m. Aug. 15.
The remaining lecture series features:
• Sept. 19, “Mother Road” by Dorothy Garlock. Lecture led by Carol Sue Humphrey.
• Oct. 17, “Route 66 Remembered” by Michael Witzel. Lecture led by Ken Hada.
• Nov. 21, “West on 66: A Mystery” by James Cobb. Lecture led Bill Hagen.
All the books are now available to check out at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater (ACT) is preparing for its first production of the 2019-2020 season.
The cast has been selected as “Dearly Departed” is coming for a three-day run in August.
Renée Mackey-Myler serves as the director for a production scheduled to hit the stage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.
The venue for the production is the PV High School auditorium.
General admission tickets will soon be available for purchase at local businesses to be announced later or at the door before each show.
• The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Aug. 1 at the PV Animal Shelter. Sign up is normally the first business day of the month. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
• A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is Aug. 13.
For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
