The list is long of winners at last week's Garvin County Junior Livestock Show.

The longtime annual show was held the week of Feb. 24-29 at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.

Grand Champions:

Grand Champion Steer – Levi Brooks Paoli FFA.

Grand Champion Heifer- Devin Morton Stratford FFA.

Grand Champion Barrow- Kolby Griffin PV FFA.

Grand Champion Gilt- Addison Allen Maysville 4-H.

Grand Champion Doe- Harli Johnson ECP 4-H.

Grand Champion Wether Goat- Megan Dutton Lindsay 4-H.

Grand Champion Lamb- Maklain Stinnett Lindsay FFA.

Reserve Grand Champions:

Reserve Grand Champion Steer- Kolbi Koesler PV 4-H.

Reserve Grand Champion Heifer- Colt Jones PV FFA.

Reserve Grand Champion Barrow- Kennedy Willingham Stratford FFA.

Reserve Grand Champion Gilt- Kennedy Willingham Stratford FFA.

Reserve Grand Champion Doe- Matthew Dutton Lindsay 4-H.

Reserve Grand Champion Wether Goat- Bailee Collins ECP FFA.

Reserve Grand Champion Lamb- Maklain Stinnett Lindsay FFA.

Bronze Medallions:

Bronze Steer- Walker Chandler Stratford FFA.

Bronze Heifer- Grady Carter Stratford 4-H.

Bronze Barrow- Kolby Griffin PV FFA.

Bronze Gilt- Addison Allen Maysville 4-H.

Bronze Doe- Ty Martin Stratford FFA.

Bronze Wether- Megan Dutton Lindsay 4-H.

Bronze Lamb- Joesph Green WW FFA.

Breed Champion Heifers:

Breed Champion Brangus Heifer- Colton Ince Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Chiania Heifer- Hunter Morton Stratford FFA.

Breed Champion Gelbvieh Heifer- Kaden Cook Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Hereford Heifer- Grady Carter Stratford 4-H.

Breed Champion Limousin Heifer- Levi Brooks Paoli FFA.

Breed Champion Maine-Anjou Heifer- Devin Morton Stratford FFA (Grand Heifer).

Breed Champion Maintainer Heifer- Colt Jones PV FFA (Reserve Grand).

Breed Champion Red Angus Heifer- Lane Bell PV FFA.

Breed Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer- Jaci McGowen Maysville 4-H.

Breed Champion Simmental Influence Heifer- Jase Fulks Stratford FFA.

Breed Champion Commercial Heifer- Madison Stinnett Lindsay FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Heifers:

Reserve Breed Champion Brangus Heifer- Ty Green PV 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Chiania Heifer- Madison Stinnett Lindsay FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Maine-Anjou Heifer- Jaelee Korzan Stratford 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Maintainer Heifer- Jaelee Korzan Stratford 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Red Angus Heifer- Kyle Keeler Lindsay FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer- Mattie Richardson PV FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Commercial Heifer- Chesney Dudley PV FFA.

Breed Champion Market Lambs:

Breed Champion Dorset – Hailey McKinney WW FFA.

Breed Champion Hair Sheep- Stonie Carrol Lindsay 4-H.

Breed Champion Hampshire- Maklain Stinnett Lindsay FFA (Grand Lamb).

Breed Champion Natural- Jaycee Caldwell WW FFA.

Breed Champion Shropshire- Matthew Cruz Paoli FFA.

Breed Champion Southdown- Jonah Green WW 4-H.

Breed Champion Speckle Face- Gracey Bray Lindsay 4-H.

Breed Champion Suffolk- Brayden Alexander WW FFA.

Breed Champion Crossbred- Maklain Stinnett Lindsay FFA (Reserve Grand).

Reserve Breed Champion Market Lambs:

Reserve Breed Champion Dorset- Hailey McKinney WW FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Hair Sheep- Hudsyn Harris Lindsay 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Hampshire- Joseph Green WW FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Natural- Tara Stelzig Lindsay FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Shropshire- Ashley Smeltzer ECP FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Southdown- Cade Williams Lindsay 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Speckle Face- Mark BAXTER Lindsay 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Crossbred- Braylie Sapp Lindsay 4-H.

Breed Champion Barrows:

Breed Champion Berkshire Barrow- Allie Ramming ECP 4-H.

Breed Champion Chester Barrow- Scott Jones Lindsay 4-H.

Breed Champion Duroc Barrow- Jamicia Bunch Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Hampshire Barrow- Kennedy Willingham Stratford FFA (Reserve Grand).

Breed Champion Hereford Barrow- Hannah Dial Stratford FFA.

Breed Champion Poland Barrow-Kennedy Edwards Maysville FFA.

Breed Champion Spots Barrow- Cash Cothren Stratford 4-H.

Breed Champion Yorkshire Barrow- Jayda Martin Lindsay 4-H.

Breed Champion Cross Barrow- Kolby Griffin PV FFA (Grand Champion).

Reserve Breed Champion Barrows:

Reserve Breed Champion Berkshire Barrow- Hannah Dial Stratford FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Chester Barrow- Briley Smith PV FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Duroc Barrow- Presley Pullen Stratford FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Hampshire Barrow- Kolby Griffin PV FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Hereford Barrow- Austin Wiggins ECP FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Poland Barrow- Judd Earp ECP 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Spot Barrow- Jenna Fielder Maysville 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Yorkshire Barrow- Kyle Marcum Lindsay FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Cross Barrow- Kolby Griffin PV FFA.

Breed Champion Gilts:

Breed Champion Berkshire Gilt- Connor Nunn Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Chester Gilt- Shane Jones Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Duroc Gilt- J.W. Harris PV 4-H.

Breed Champion Hereford Gilt- Braylie Sapp Lindsay 4-H.

Breed Champion Landrace Gilt- Nicole Keesee ECP FFA.

Breed Champion Poland Gilt- Lauren Earp ECP 4-H.

Breed Champion Spot Gilt- Kennedy Willingham Stratford FFA (Reserve Grand Gilt).

Breed Champion Yorkshire Gilt- Alexi Anderson Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Commercial Gilt- Addison Allen Maysville 4-H (Grand Gilt).

Reserve Breed Champion Gilts:

Reserve Breed Champion Berkshire Gilt- Gemma Carotenuti Stratford 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Chester Gilt- Cameron Thorn ECP 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Duroc Gilt- Presley Pullen Stratford FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Hereford Gilt- Lana Lane Lindsay 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Spot Gilt- Ava Medellin Lindsat 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Yorkshire Gilt- McClain Aslin WW 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Commercial Gilt- Addison Allen Maysville 4-H.

Showmanship winners:

Swine: Junior- Reid Dorman Lindsay 4-H; Intermediate- Halle Pullen Stratford FFA; Senior- Presley Pullen Stratford FFA.

Beef: Junior- Grady Carter Stratford 4-H; Intermediate- Walker Chandler Stratford FFA; Senior-Colt Jones PV FFA.

Sheep: Junior- Braylie Sapp Lindsay 4-H; Intermediate – Maklain Stinnett Lindsay FFA; Senior- Ty Covel Lindsay FFA.

Goats: Junior: Harli Johnson ECP 4-H; Intermediate- Mallory Sager PV FFA; Senior: Bailee Collins ECP FFA.

