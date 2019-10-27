By Tim Smith
This was a week to remember, on my yellowing calendar found in the trunk, and coming up, even more anticipation of what's to unfold. Hint: We are going to congregate at an event center full of millennials, on Halloween yet. No myth, it really will happen.
But first, and speaking of nights to savor, fall has always been one of opening nights for our nation's premiere stages in New York City and my appreciation goes out to the good folks at Playbill.com who keep me up to date on current highlights and/or possible blockbusters and the standouts from seasons past.
"Back to the future": October 20, 1954 was the opening of the original production of “Peter Pan,” starring Mary Martin, originally from just down the Texas highway in Weatherford, in the starring role.
This production was right up there with “The Wizard of Oz” on my family's,"We just can't wait for its yearly showing "radar screen” during the mid to late '50s and into the '60s. Next up, and what a 'past' it would create, and I'm referring to, “A Chorus Line.
"The 1975 Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical 'A Chorus Line' began Broadway performances July 25, 1975, before (its) opening (night on) October 19 (1975) at the Shubert Theatre (in New York City)."
I'm wondering why it took nearly three months of previews before officially opening. The nearly three month 'tweaking' period would have been even more intriguing as an audience member, historically speaking. There sits a dramatic play in the making if I have ever seen one.
I am always a tad bit worn out after visiting our sons, and for all the right reasons, as I navigate all things "youthful," whatever the heck that means today, and that is not easy for 'Boomers', and not the more obvious football reference.
Quickly then: If you are not familiar with the creativity behind the truly wonderful Good Mythical Morning Internet/You Tube sensation hosted by" internetainers" Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal, I invite you to join in on the fun.
Hold on before dialing them in your remote devices as I can almost guarantee that your viewing experience will not be what your more youthful family members attempted to explain to you.
I'm working mightily to review an early book, “Rhett and Link's Book of Mythicality: A Field Guide to Curiosity, Creativity and Tomfoolery” before we attend, in Arlington, Texas this Halloween, the Rhett & Link Live In Concert "Bleak Creek Conversations with Rhett and Link" concert/event.
It states that they will perform comedy songs and other diversions, (my term reading between the marketing lines), in support of their new novel, “The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek.”
Costumes are encouraged, and not quite sure what that really means. Upon further reflection, I believe I'll not get away with just donning a silly hat. Wish me luck, I will report back to you, on some "mythical weekend morning," along the way.
Historical note: Once again, appreciation to Playbill.com and also Wikipedia for the following: September 10, 2019 saw the passing, at 98, of Ms. Betty Corwin, " . . . an American theater archivist, known for her creation in 1970 of what would become the Theater on Film and Tape Archive of the New York Library for the Performing Arts. Corwin proposed the idea of the archive . . . (and) she would go on to direct the archive for 31 years, retiring from the position in 2000. . . She received a special Tony Award in 2001 for her efforts to archive theater performances. In 2017 she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the League of Professional Theater Women."
"Art resides in the quality of doing; process is not magic." (Elbert Hubbard in a 1908 volume of “Little Journey's to the Homes of Great Teachers.”)
It is the beginning of the holiday season as the children will be out and about seeking treats galore, in our towns. Happy Halloween everyone.
See you in the paper.
