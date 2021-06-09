'Love' grant

||||
Kenneth Jess Russell of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma sadly passed away March 26, 2021 at age 85.
John A. Herd II of Pauls Valley passed away June 4, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 80 years.
Ruthie (Ruth) Mae Looney of Pauls Valley passed away May 29, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 80 years.
Larry Ralph Clipperton, 72, of Pauls Valley, Okla., entered this life as the son of Dean and Lavinna Clipperton on August 1, 1948 in Jefferson, Iowa and entered eternal life on Friday, June 4, 2021at his residence. In his death as in his life, he was surrounded by family who shared with him …
Graveside services for Donald Jess “Don” McGregor will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Sulphur with Reverend Fred Bailey officiating.
