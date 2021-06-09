'Love' grant

The Pauls Valley Community Foundation gives a $1,000 grant to the Love PV effort, which raises money to provide school supplies to kids in Pauls Valley and Whitebead. The group is also now overseeing the July 4th celebration in Pauls Valley. Shown are foundation board members Katie Johnson, J.D. Bostic and Arlen Williams with Sandra Evans (second from left) of Love PV.

