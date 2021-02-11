'Love' in the nursing homes

February is the month that people think of “LOVE” and will send flowers or cards or candy to show that special person they care and “LOVE” them.
Although this is something that people do only once a year, people need to feel that others “LOVE” them and care for them more than just once a year.
The best gift of love to give is yourself! Share that gift to those that need it the most – those who are residents of nursing home and assisted-living facilities. Because of their circumstances, they do not get to see their loved ones so much. Your visit can lift the spirits of these residents.
During the pandemic, it can be difficult for residents to receive visitors, so you may have to be creative in how you visit. But one person can make a big difference for someone by having a heart that cares and going the extra mile with just a smile. Sharing this kind of “LOVE” can go all year round and last a lifetime.
Contact a nursing home or assisted living facility near you to see how you can make a residents’ day by visiting. Even if it is just to show up outside the facility so they will know you care, and they are loved!”
To learn about becoming an Ombudsman volunteer, contact Tiffany Wingfield at 580-775-7478; Rebekah Williams at 580-775-5314; or Julie McBride at 580-775-7794 or you can reach them at SODA Area Agency on Aging at 580-920-1388 or Senior Information Line 1-800-211-2116. You can write to them at P.O. Box 709 Durant, OK 74702.
Ombudsman supervisors are available to speak to your group or organization upon request.
