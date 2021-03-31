True love is missing in every society until we look to the true source of love. God.
Especially when someone has just said or done something extremely hurtful to us. Our flesh is screaming at us to yell something at them.
“But Jesus looked at them and said, 'With men it is impossible, but not with God; for with God all things are possible.'” (Mark 10:27)
How can we respond with love toward the people who have wronged us? The only way is through God’s power. And thankfully, Every one of us needs this lesson today and every day.
Fights, drama, disagreements are a lot more frequent than we had like to admit.
But at our core, we think each of us knows we are made to be loving. That is why we are drawn to love. We know that hate goes against our very nature.
Do not let the small things in everyday life tempt us to act un-loving. We need to show God’s love in all moments.
Remember that Love is patient, Love is kind. Love does not envy. Love does not boast. Love is not proud.
Love does not dishonor others. Love is not self-seeking, Love is not easily angered, Love keeps no record of wrongs.
Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. Love always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.
Do you want and need to be more loving with your family, friends, even your enemies?
“Heavenly Father, I so want to be a reflection of Your Love in me. Your Love in me is what You have made me to be. I will read, meditate, and then be a doer of Your Word where all are concerned, especially Love! Thank You for Your great Love. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
