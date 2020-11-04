Love really is the answer

By Zack Mitchell
Senior Pastor
PV First Assembly of God
Not everybody gets treated the same way in church. That's just not right.
James chapter 2 verses 1-9 speaks and warns Christians of such actions. We need to be ready, willing and able to treat everybody that steps in to the church equally. With the love of God exuding from our words and actions.
We should treat the one who has gold rings and fine clothes the same as the one wearing mismatched hand-me-downs.
So why don't all churches do this? Why do some Christians tend to flock to the one who has wealth and fame and overlook the one who does not have as much flash?
Here's the answer. It might seem gruff but it's not meant to be. People simply don't apply the wisdom of the word of God to their life. Don't give special attention and be partial in your consideration and love.
There is an old song that was sang at many churches back in the day, "if we all pull together, how happy we’ll be.” People actually locked hands and pulled on one another as they sang.
We must work together as a body in order to advance the kingdom.
Showing the love of God in an unbiased manner is not easy all the time. It’s easy to love my grandmother. She’s a saint! Plus she made me pie!
So how can I love equally the one who has great sin? How can I allow myself to look past the wrong?
The fact is that God is not asking us to look past the sin but the sin should not stand in the way of mercy, forgiveness and love.
Did not God love you in your sin? Did he not leave the 99 to find you? Did the father not accept the prodigal son back home after finding himself in the slop of the sty?
1 Corinthians says that love endures all things and conquers all things. Proverbs says that love covers all offenses. The love that we as the church must put on display is that same kind of love.
Sin, however, is sin. Sin must not be tolerated. Proverbs also states that the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. An ear that is inclined to listen to Godly wisdom develops a heart that is inclined to love like Christ.
Jesus did discriminate in His love for us. God does not play favorites.
The lineage of the bloodline traces back to prostitutes, murderers, adulterers and liars. The angels rejoice in heaven when any “whosoever” repents and becomes included in that same bloodline.
Likewise we as the church should rejoice as the angels do when the broken sinner stumbles in.
With your conversations and encounters with others this week let the love of God be the one thing that is represented and noticed in your speech and actions.
If you are willing to let the Holy Spirit be active in your life then it will activate a joy for the Lord and an understanding of His love.
