Think back on the last conflict you have had with another person. Maybe it was a friend, spouse, family member, or coworker that had wronged you. Think about the anger, frustration, and sense of injustice you felt. Maybe you still have those feelings today when you remember the situation like it was yesterday.
A conflict without forgiveness is like a small hole in your emotions that seem to tear larger and larger with every passing day. The more you go over the scenario in your head, the worse it seems to get.
“You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you, that you may be sons of your Father in heaven; for He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.” (Matthew 5:43-45)
Jesus tells us that loving our enemies and praying for those who persecute us demonstrates our position as a child of God.
We have been delivered from the world’s system of fairness. We no longer have to fight to get what is owed us. Instead, we can choose to cast off that weight and bless and serve those around us.
“But I say to you who hear: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, and pray for those who spitefully use you. To him who strikes you on the one cheek, offer the other also. And from him who takes away your cloak, do not withhold your tunic either. Give to everyone who asks of you. And from him who takes away your goods do not ask them back. And just as you want men to do to you, you also do to them likewise.” (Luke 6:27-31)
Jesus’ love is filled with unconditional love.
He did not judge others on what a fair punishment should be. Instead, He forgave them. The feelings of unforgiveness with the need for fairness carry with them a heavy burden. That is why Jesus teaches us that unforgiveness and seeking fairness are weights we were never intended to carry inside of us.
“Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus, who, being in the form of God, did not consider it robbery to be equal with God, but made Himself of no reputation, taking the form of a bondservant, and coming in the likeness of men. And being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself and became obedient to the point of death, even the death of the cross.” (Philippians 2:5-8)
Jesus chose to never choose to get revenge for the persecution and cursing He faced.
Instead, Jesus lived His life in the pursuit of blessing other people with grace and mercy so that others might know the depth of God’s love. Jesus calls every one of us to do the same today.
“Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse.” (Romans 12:14)
God fights for our justice. God will be our protector and defender. We need to leave those needs at the foot of the cross and come follow the way of Jesus. God's path is the only path to experience the fullness of an abundant life by choosing to bless our enemies instead of choosing to fight with them.
God’s path is a path of peace and joy that is founded on the concept of grace. When we choose to bless others, even if they do not deserve it, we are choosing to live our lives in light of eternity.
We have been forgiven and offered grace not because we deserved it, but by the mercy and love of our Heavenly Father.
Follow the example of Jesus today, live your life in obedience to God’s Word, and experience the blessings of choosing to bless every person around you regardless of how they treat you.
“bless those who curse you, and pray for those who spitefully use you.” (Luke 6:28)
Blessing those who have hurt us is one of the hardest things to do as a Believer. It requires us to choose God’s ways over what feels the most gratifying at the moment. We have the power to choose the abundant life God makes available to us in every moment.
The Holy Spirit will help us forgive and offer grace to others if we will allow it.
Choose to be a blessing to those who have wronged you, and watch as the love and honor that you show to others brings heaven to earth around you.
Will you choose to be a blessing to those who have wronged you today?
