Loving difficult people

One of the most important skills we can develop as Believers is to love difficult people.
“If it is possible, as much as depends on you, live peaceably with all men.” (Romans 12:18)
When we realize we can not please everybody. We need to model our responses to what Jesus did when He encountered difficult people.
Here are a few examples of Jesus’ responses to difficult people:
Jesus did not mince words when He was talking to a group of religious leaders called the Pharisees. Jesus refused to play games, and we can too.
“But Jesus perceived their wickedness, and said, “Why do you test Me, you hypocrites?” (Matthew 22:18)
We need to learn to say no to unrealistic expectations. The Bible says we need to be like Jesus when we are speaking the truth in love. It is OK to say “No.” We need to say it with love.
“but, speaking the truth in love, may grow up in all things into Him who is the head—Christ—” (Ephesians 4:15)
Never retaliate. It only lowers us to the other person’s level. We need to learn how to turn the other cheek and show God’s love living through us.
“You have heard that it was said, ‘An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.’ But I tell you not to resist an evil person. But whoever slaps you on your right cheek, turn the other to him also.” (Matthew 5:38-39)
We need to pray for the difficult people in our lives. It will help the difficult people and us. Jesus’ instructions are simple and straightforward. We need to love our enemies and pray for them.
“But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you,” (Matthew 5:44)
By praying for difficult people, we learn to trust God that He will speak to them.
We encounter difficult people every day. And we will often be tempted to react in negative ways. Instead, try loving them through these example responses in today’s devotional.
We will find our relationships strengthened and our character becoming more like Jesus.
When has someone spoken the truth in love to you?
“Heavenly Father, I ask You to help me to love as You love others. I ask You for the inner strength to walk in love in the challenging times. You live within me, and as I seek You first, You will shine through my life as I submit to Your leading. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
