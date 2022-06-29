A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon July 5.
There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
• Whitebead Cemetery's annual board meeting is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start on Tuesday, July 5.
The public is invited as it will be at the Whitebead Methodist Church building.
• The sixth annual Duck Derby Race and Diving Contest is July 15 at the Pauls Valley Waterpark.
The small plastic ducks, available for $5 each at the Reynolds Recreation Center, can be decorated any which way.
Ducks will be judged on the most creative decorations and then raced around in the water park's lazy river. Register at the water park.
Prizes for race winners and best decorated will include water park season passes, day passes and merchandise.
It will be $2 for each diving event, which include prizes for the best dive and best cannonball. Register at the recreation center.
• A fun and free summer program is now underway at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
It's called the Xtreme Summer Fun program as those invited to participate are children who have completed one year of school up to age 18.
A variety of activities and games will be offered most weekday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in June and July for kids up to grade six. All get a snack to start the session and end it with a free lunch.
The theme for July 5-8 is Red, White and Blue Week.
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
