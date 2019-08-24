Reaching out to lawmakers for the Garvin County area is the idea behind another community event coming the following week.
The Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
To get an accurate count for lunch, anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP by contacting the chamber office, 404-238-6491.
•••
The Garvin County Democratic Party meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is Sept. 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is Sept. 9. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
•••
Pauls Valley Public Library's next series of book lectures has already begun with round two coming next month.
The theme for this series is “Getting Your Reading Kicks on Route 66.”
Up next is the book “Mother Road” by Dorothy Garlock.
Carol Sue Humphrey is schedule to lead a public lecture and discussion on the book at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
Third on the list is “Route 66 Remembered” by Michael Witzel.
A lecture led by Ken Hada is set for Oct. 17.
Wrapping up this series is “West on 66: A Mystery” by James Cobb.
The lecture for his one is on Nov. 21. Leading the discussion is Bill Hagen.
All the books are now available to check out at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
• The library's Storytime program for kids 2 to 4 years old has now returned.
Any younger kids not in school yet are invited to come to the library for the fun activites at 10 a.m. the first and third Wednesday.
