Magnus-Mudhar engagement

Malorie Magnus of Oklahoma City and Jess Mudhar of Norman are engaged to be married.
The couple are planning a wedding ceremony for June 4 in Oklahoma City.
The bride-elect's parents are Tonya and Doyle Magnus of Oklahoma City. Her grandparents are the late Kenneth and Kathy Price of Oklahoma City, and the late Dale and Evelyn Magnus of Del City.
Malorie graduated from Yukon High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from John Brown University in Siloam Spring, Ark., and a Master of Social Work from the University of Oklahoma in Norman.
She is now a district social worker with Noble Public Schools.
The prospective bridegroom's parents are Imelda and Jess Mudhar Sr. of Pauls Valley. His grandparents are the late Juan and Guadalupe Contreras of Jalisco, Mexico, and the late Joginder and Surjit Mudhar of Los Angeles, California.
Jess graduated from Pauls Valley High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Oklahoma and a Master of Education in Adult and Higher Education from OU.
He is now a development officer with the OU Foundation in Norman.
