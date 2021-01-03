Make every minute count

As we enter into a new year, there is something we need to remember: When it is all said and done, we can offer God this new year our support, our talent, and our time.
Each of these things is given to us by God, and each of them should be given back to God by us in generous portions.
“but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. 21 For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (Matthew 6:20-21)
When we put our money into something, we have a vested interest in it. It makes sense that we place our treasures where our hearts are. If we love reading or being entertained, or the latest technology, we spend our money on those things. If our heart’s desires change, so does where we put our money.
“For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (Matthew 6:21)
We need to commit ourselves to give faithfully and generously to God in this coming year.
It works the other way around, too: Where we put our money, our hearts will follow.
If we want our hearts to be in the things of God, then we put our treasures in the things of God! We develop a vested interest in God’s kingdom.
God has gifted each Believer with different talents. Each Believer has something to offer for the work of the Kingdom of God.
“For as we have many members in one body, but all the members do not have the same function, so we, being many, are one body in Christ, and individually members of one another. (Romans 12:4-5)
Every morning, God deposits into our “bank of time” 86,400 seconds, which represents 1,440 minutes, which equals 24 hours each day. It is called time, and we can not escape it. Time is ticking away right now.
The Bible tells us to redeem the time to make the most out of every opportunity.
We need to offer God our treasure, our talent, and our time. Make those minutes count every day next year!
“Heavenly Father, thank You for all that you have given me. This is my opportunity to give back and I willing to offer you my support, talent, and time to further Your kingdom. Help me make every minute count. In Jesus’ Name. Amen.”
