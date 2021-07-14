Make God the manager of your life

The key to stress reduction in our lives is to let go and let God. This happens when we make God the manager of our lives. How do we do that? By following Jesus.
"Then Jesus said to His disciples, "If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me." (Matthew 16:24)
We want to be the manager of our own lives, and we want to argue and disagree with God. We think we know what is best for our lives. We are living under a lot of stress because we disagree with God in our minds. We know that God says to do one thing, but we want to do another thing instead.
Every morning when we wake up, we have a decision to make. Who is going to call the shots, us or God? Every day, moment-by-moment, we are making this decision.
When we choose to make ourselves the manager of our lives, it causes conflict, stress, and confusion. It steals the joy out of our lives, and in its place, it places resentment, bitterness, division, and strife.
The enemy's favorite weapon is division. Just look at the world today.
When we become believers in Jesus, we give God the driver's seat in our lives. But then we hop in the backseat and become backseat drivers.
We are constantly giving God our opinions, "No, turn this way. Stop. Wait. Faster. I want to go this way. I want to do it my way."
Our lives do not function how God intended them to be lived when we always try to help God lead. Instead, we need to let God manage our lives.
Who is going to be in charge of your life today? You or God?
“Heavenly Father, I realize I do not have the ability or the common sense to lead my life on my own. I will turn my complete will and purpose over to You, knowing You know what is the very best. You want me to live in the light of Your Word, denying myself, taking up my cross, and following You. I love You with my very life that You have given to me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.