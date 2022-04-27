Make God your fortress

We all need to feel safe, and when we do not feel safe, we stop growing—we put our energy into managing our fears and protecting ourselves.
"I will say of the Lord, "He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in Him I will trust." (Psalm 91:2)
Cities in Biblical times protected their citizens by building large walls that surrounded the city, which created a fortress that kept them safe.
The walls were a constant presence in people's lives that created a safe environment where they could live and grow.
“God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble.” (Psalm 46:1)
As a fortress brings peace to a city, God is our fortress, and He brings peace to our lives in the middle of the chaos happening around us in the world.
In our changing world filled with danger, David reminds us that God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in times of trouble.
God brings us peace and gives us strength, giving us the freedom to fulfill our destiny instead of being preoccupied with our safety, just like the cities' fortresses in Bible times that gave them the freedom to live.
“The Lord of hosts is with us; The God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah” (Psalm 46:11)
Building a secure fortress was not an overnight process, and it happened day by day, brick by brick.
Knowing God is also a process, and it happens day by day as we read the Bible, spend time with Him and stay in communion with God during the day.
Jesus said we would face trouble in our lives, but we need to be encouraged, and at peace because He conquered every problem we will ever meet.
If we follow Jesus, He will lead us into the fortress that is an intimate relationship with God.
What makes you feel unsafe right now? Have you talked to God about it?
Take a moment and ask God to help you build your "fortress of peace" around you.
“Heavenly Father, You are my shield and my strength. You are all that I will ever need to sustain me in this life. You are my Father that takes care of me as I abide in Your presence. I will say of You that You are my fortress, my God, and in You I confidently trust. Surely then, You will deliver me from the snare of the fowler. You are all I need. All praise to You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.