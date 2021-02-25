By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
It is important to recognize the importance of naming specific beneficiaries for any bank, investment, retirement, or insurance based account. Although doing so provides relief from probate, a failure to properly identify your beneficiaries can lead to horror stories in which a long lost relative gets your money rather than other close relatives.
For example, in a real life situation, a person’s large retirement fund ended up with a mother who had not been a part of the family for 30 years.
She received the money instead of a close sibling, all because the decedent failed to properly update changes in the family situation.
These situations occur when you fail to list sufficient alternate or contingent beneficiaries and often occur when none of the persons you name are still living at your death. When that happens the distribution must be paid, but to whom?
In the past and under old law if there was no living beneficiary the gift lapsed. That means that it would go to your legal heirs as defined by statute.
However, because this often resulted in distributions to persons who would not have been desired by the decedent, the approach of the law was changed.
These “new” laws called “anti-lapse” statutes were created to provide a better method of distribution. Usually they provide that if a beneficiary is deceased, the gift does not lapse.
Rather, it passes equally to the lineal descendants of that beneficiary. This approach, known as distribution “by right of representation” or per stirpes, is usually more desirable and is the norm for distributions under a will or trust.
Anti-lapse provisions have been codified in Oklahoma law for distributions that are to be made in several instances. A few are as follows:
A. For Wills – 84 OS 142
If a will names a person to receive a devise but that person dies and no one else is named, then, the gift goes to the beneficiary’s lineal descendants, if the beneficiary is a child or other relation to the person who made the will.
B. For Trusts – 60 OS 175.56
If a trust provides for distributions to a blood relative and that blood relative dies before distribution is made with no contingent beneficiaries named, then his lineal descendants take the distribution.
Similar provisions apply to some types of investment plans. The problem is that there is no consistency, so you must confirm the approach taken by each.
However, the best approach is to provide several contingent beneficiaries on each of your accounts. The goal is to insure that in the event of your death, your money goes to those you desire!
