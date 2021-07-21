Making decisions on God's word

The decisions we have made in the past twenty-four hours; were they in harmony with God’s Word?
“Yes, if you cry out for discernment, And lift up your voice for understanding, If you seek her as silver, And search for her as for hidden treasures; Then you will understand the fear of the Lord, And find the knowledge of God.” (Proverbs 2:3-5)
The Bible offers instructions for a clear principle to follow.
When we are making a decision, consider whether God’s Word speaks directly to what we should do. When we are a person of integrity, who we are on the inside matches who we are on the outside.
Who we are in private is the same as who we are in public.
In our lives, we often will not be choosing between good and bad, but between better and best. We have a high standard, and we fill our lives with the best. Even if something is not wrong on the surface, it is bad for us if it becomes an addiction.
God is the only One who deserves control in our lives.
Our culture asks: What do you need? But God asks that we think of other people.
If a decision we make will harm other people, it is the wrong decision. We do not have time for everything, and God does not expect us to do everything.
As you read this devotion, we might be feeling bad because of all the wrong decisions we have made. We may be feeling shame, guilt, regret, or remorse.
God gives us the power and wisdom to make intelligent decisions that will lead to satisfaction and happiness. What a deal! Who could turn that down?
When we realize that we have been calling the shots in our lives for too long and we do not like the direction our life is heading, then we must give all that control over to God. We will then enjoy the peace that it will bring in our life.
We need to confess all of our wrong decisions to God. He is waiting to forgive us. Then we can thank God for His forgiveness and ask Him to help us start making better decisions today.
What bad decisions have you never told anyone?
“Heavenly Father, I make a choice today to follow You and have You lead my life. On my own, I will make wrong decisions, as I have done in the past. I now make a new path for my life in following Your lead. Thank You for Your leading. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
