Making goals for the new year

We get to plan the way we want to live, but only God gives us the power and energy to experience transformation. Why? Because God provides us things, we have to reach our goals and change our lives.
“May He grant you according to your heart’s desire, And fulfill all your purpose.” (Psalm 20:4)
The Bible is our owner’s manual for our life. The more we read, study, memorize and meditate on it, the more successful and fulfilled we will be in life.
“So he answered and said to me: “This is the word of the Lord to Zerubbabel: ‘Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit,’ Says the Lord of hosts.” (Zechariah 4:6)
When Joshua was given the great dream of taking over the Promised Land, a goal that would take him the rest of his life, God spoke these words to him:
“This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate in it day and night, that you may observe to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success.” (Joshua 1:8)
A crowd can’t support us, but a small group can. The people in our small group know when we are sick, when we are having a tough time, when we need a break.
We can share our goals and successes and failures, and they will rejoice with us and encourage us to keep going.
We are going to need that when we make the right kind of goals and pursue them wholeheartedly.
“Though one may be overpowered by another, two can withstand him. And a threefold cord is not quickly broken.” (Ecclesiastes 4:12)
We will not be able to reach our goals on our own. It takes a team to fulfill a dream.
We need God’s help to make changes we can not make on our own. It is not based on willpower. It is based on God’s power. It is not based on trying. It is based on trust.
“Heavenly Father, I need Your help to make changes I can not make on my own. It is not based on my willpower. It is based on Your power. Not based on trying It is based on trust. I must put all my trust in listening and following You and Your Word. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
