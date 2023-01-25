Making God a priority

God made it clear through His prophet Isaiah, and all through the Bible, that God's people should be the people who care about others.
Then your light shall break forth like the morning, Your healing shall spring forth speedily, And your righteousness shall go before you; The glory of the Lord shall be your rear guard. Isaiah 58:8
These are people who help carry the pain of others by helping those in need and loving others as much as they love themselves.
Sometimes, we pick out promises from the Bible without looking at the context around the words.
The LORD will guide you continually, And satisfy your soul in drought, And strengthen your bones; You shall be like a watered garden, And like a spring of water, whose waters do not fail. Isaiah 58:11
Isaiah was given a charge and a warning to hypocrites, people who fasted, went to church, and practiced religious discipline, but even with all that, they still did not see their own sins right in front of them.
They did not stop to help anyone that could not return the favor. And they were not interested in fighting the injustice put on others because they did not have compassion towards anyone else but themselves.
Instead of caring about what God cared about, they prioritized what they wanted.
This is a perfect example of why we cannot just pick out one Bible verse while ignoring the following verse; it is important to pay attention to the context around every passage so we do not miss what God cares about and what He is trying to tell us.
God will guide you, giving you strength when you need it by giving you strength.
If Isaiah spoke to a crowd you were in today, would you feel conviction over his words that you just read?
Or would you be one of those people who had difficulty admitting they were doing wrong?
“Heavenly Father, I make You the priority in my life. My life’s purpose is to live as Your Word says and serve others as You lead me and give me strength. I know You will continually guide me. I will read Your Word, meditate Your Word, and be a doer of Your Word. Thank You for the strength only You can give. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
