By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
As we approach the end of the year and hopefully a reduced threat from COVID, it is appropriate to consider the factors that may create a new need for revised planning.
It is a common theme. Dad and mom decide to get things in order because as Baby Boomers they are now turning 60. They diligently prepare their wills and sign durable powers to provide for the care of their property and health care.
So far so good – but what can go wrong? Consider these “life facts.”
1. Life is Not Static! Things change, relationships change, families change and planning must change.
2. We Grow Older. Aging can influence our decision-making skills. Older age introduces dependency upon others and our loyalties may shift. Our focus may be much more on those closest to us at the time.
3. Family Relationships Change. Our children and their families become more independent and the “family ties” are not as tight as they once were.
These changes are, of course, no surprise to most. However, their impact upon estate planning is critical and manifests itself in many unsuspected ways. These “life facts” lead to:
1. A need to update wills and other planning documents as times change and different people are a critical part of our life. Sometimes these revisions result in major changes including removing children from our will.
2. Although unfortunate, interfamily feuds develop as siblings “jockey for position” to influence the final disposition of their parent’s assets.
3. An aging parent can be influenced by short-term relationships. Why? Because they become increasingly dependent upon these short-term relationships when health fails, driving privileges are lost, and independence is gradually lost.
Knowing these facts, what can you do to keep your plan viable? Knowledgeable planners continually emphasize communication.
1. Communicate how you want your estate distributed.
2. Communicate who will carry out that plan.
3. Discuss your planning with your beneficiaries.
4. Make lists and distribute them, include them in your will or other documents so that your heirs will all know your plans.
5. Discuss your plan with an independent advisor and modify your planning as is appropriate. For example, geography does impact the ability of an older child to care for a parent.
6. Recognize that usually everyone starts with equal distribution to all children, but changes that pattern as children move away geographically or psychologically.
7. Examine closely any changes you plan to make. Keep fairness and equity in mind and retain loyalty to your objectives as well as to your beneficiaries.
Age brings change, however, good judgment should always accompany that change. Changing circumstances require a change in your estate plan but not an abandonment of those who have been with you throughout life.
As you begin a new year, realize that time goes by and it is important to update your planning to accommodate these changes.
