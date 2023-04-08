(Courtesy of the Southern Oklahoma Development Association)
With the warm, summer months just around the corner, this is a good time for a reminder about how important it is for the elderly to stay well hydrated and well nourished.
Elderly individuals need all their vitamins and minerals every single day to meet their bodies’ demands. Water is the best fluid for their bodies to prevent dehydration.
Nutritional well-being is an important part of successful aging.
Malnutrition and dehydration can lead to several serious health problems. Some examples are infections, confusion or hallucinations, rapid weight loss, dry or inelastic skin, dizziness, or light-headedness, rapid pulse, fever, dry mouth, and urinary tract infections.
By visiting a nursing home you are able to visit with residents and make sure that they are being well nourished and getting plenty to drink.
You can check to see if the resident has cool, fresh water available and is within reach. Make sure they are being encouraged and assisted in drinking water and eating proper meals.
To learn more on how to prevent malnutrition and dehydration in the nursing home or to become an Ombudsman Volunteer, contact one of your local Ombudsman Supervisors-- Tiffany Wingfield, 580-775-7478; Gina Smith, 580-775-7794; or Rebekah Williams, 580-775-5314. You can also call the SODA Area Agency on Aging at 580-920-1388 or Senior Information Line at 1-800-211-2116 or mail at P.O. Box 709 Durant, Ok. 74702.
Ombudsman Supervisors are also available to speak to your group or organization upon request. Call for training schedules to become a volunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.