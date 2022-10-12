Pride keeps us from being honest about the areas in our lives where we do not measure up. We all need to change if we want to admit it or not; nobody has it all together.
“If any man has ears to hear, let him hear. And he said to them, Take heed what you hear: with what measure you mete, it shall be measured to you: and to you that hear shall more be given.” (Mark 4:23-24)
We do not have it all together; even the people we admire and look up to do not have it all together.
The Bible says there is nothing perfect except God's Word. We are all guilty of trying to impress other people and pretending to have it all together.
If we want lasting change in our lives, we first must assess our current state, which includes admitting that we do not have it all together and need to improve in different areas.
We must put aside our pride and admit we have a problem with our finances, health, or whatever area we are struggling with right now.
“For I say, through the grace given to me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think; but to think soberly, according as God has dealt to every man the measure of faith.” (Romans 12:3)
Sometimes, we cannot see ourselves accurately without help from others.
Why is it so important to see yourself accurately? Because you can only manage what you measure.
If we do not know the measure of our faith, we cannot grow in our faith, and if we do not know the measure of our health, we cannot develop and grow in health.
If we do not know where we are financially, we cannot set goals for our finances; if we do not know where we are spiritually, then we can not grow in God's Word.
We can only manage and grow what we measure.
Set aside your pride and accurately measure where you are. Only then will you be able to see the areas where you need to grow.
Are you ready for real change today?
“Heavenly Father, as I look at my life and measure it to Your Word, I see a need for growth. We are always growing in some form or another and I commit to growing in You and Your Word. I know faith comes by hearing and hearing by Your Word. I will increase my time with You so I have the opportunity of growth in You. You are the strength of my life. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
