Managing specialty crops in high tunnel hoop houses and managing specialty crops in the field are similar in some aspects but different in many others.
Noble Research Institute will host a Managing Crops in Hoop Houses seminar from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Noble Research Institute Kruse Auditorium, located on the main campus in Ardmore.
Hoop houses significantly alter many environmental factors such as light intensity and quality, soil and air temperature, humidity, air movement, leaf wetness, and soil salinity.
This modification in the growing environment is mostly positive in terms of enhancing growth but can be detrimental if not managed correctly.
“Hoop houses allow greater control over the growing environment, making it easier to maintain scheduled planting dates,” said Steve Upson, Noble Research Institute senior soils and crops consultant
“However, there are many management tips that are important to consider before using this growing method.”
Attendees will learn:
• How to manage the unique hoop house climate to produce high yielding, high quality crops.
• Techniques for managing hoop house heat.
• Proper management of hoop house vents for crop pollination.
Market gardeners who want to manage fruit and vegetable crops in hoop houses are encouraged to attend.
There is no registration fee, but preregistration is required. For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org/events online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.