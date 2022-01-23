Managing our minds

If we want to learn to manage our minds, we must be delivered from negative thoughts. People who know how to fight the battle in their minds live more effective lives.
“I have inclined my heart to perform Your statutes Forever, to the very end.” (Psalm 119:112)
That is not easy because we are in a battle with the enemy trying to control our thoughts.
“But I see another law in my members, warring against the law of my mind, and bringing me into captivity to the law of sin which is in my members.” (Romans 7:23)
Doing negative or destructive things that we do not want to do is the battle in our minds between our old, sinful nature and our good intentions.
The enemy cannot force us to do anything, but he can make suggestions through our friends, family, or even strangers that we just met. Those suggestions are incredibly powerful. He is constantly planting negative thoughts in our minds.
He will use other people or use what we watch on television, or he will just put a thought in our minds.
Modern society rarely encourages self-discipline. Advertisers tell us, “We deserve a break and have it our way.”
“For all that is in the world—the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life—is not of the Father but is of the world.” (1 John 2:16)
With enemies like that, no wonder people struggle with discouragement, despair, and failure.
“For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war according to the flesh. For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds, casting down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ, “ (2 Corinthians 10:3-5)
We have a choice, and our minds have to listen to us. God did not give us only a mind, and He gave you a will too.
The best time to win the battle of temptation is before the battle begins.
Do you ever find yourself doing things you do not want to do? Do you focus on negative thoughts and behaviors?
“Heavenly Father, I ask You to give me the wisdom and the strength to put You first in all of my thoughts. You have told me what to allow in my mind and that is whatever things are true, noble, just, pure, lovely, and of good report, and You said if there is any virtue and if there is praiseworthy I should meditate on these things. When my thoughts obey You, my life will follow. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.