Agricultural producers make decisions each day using assumptions that are based on uncertainties related to weather, market prices and government regulations.
Noble Research Institute in Ardmore will host a Managing Taxes for Agricultural Producers seminar from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Noble Research Institute Kruse Auditorium.
The Internal Revenue Service continues to interpret and publish guidance and regulations pertaining to the tax legislation passed by Congress in December 2017. Many of the tax law changes took effect in 2018, while several of other changes will become effective in the 2019 tax year.
Many of the change details will be discussing in this seminar. Tax professionals will be available to answer questions.
“It’s helpful for taxpayers to stay informed of these legislation changes in order to do the best job of managing their taxable income,” said Dan Childs, Noble Research Institute senior agricultural economics consultant.
“Time spent learning about the changes is always time well-spent”
Attendees will learn:
• How to report certain types of income and expenses.
• How to manage taxable income.
• About the new tax law’s impacts on agricultural operations.
Farmers, ranchers or land managers who have income and/or expenses from an agricultural enterprise are encouraged to attend.
There is no fee for this event as participants are asked to preregister online by Tuesday, Dec. 3 to attend. For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org/events.
