Noble Research Institute in Ardmore will host a Managing Weeds and Insects in Your Pastures seminar from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at Noble Research Institute Kruse Auditorium.
Among other challenging factors, weeds and insects can cause many production issues for pasture and hayfield managers.
While these managers may not have control of some challenges, they do have some measure of control over weeds and insects.
There are many different approaches to pest (weed and insect) management, and each producer must select the approach, or combination of approaches, that best align with his or her own philosophy.
“Springtime is when the stage is set for the entire growing season’s pasture and hayfield production,” said James Locke, Noble Research Institute planned consultation manager and senior soils and crops consultant.
“This is the time to use integrated pest management principles, which means the need to develop early season management strategies.
“Early management will often allow forages to get ahead of the weeds and prevent them from reaching economic thresholds.”
This course is designed to acquaint new producers with and remind experienced ones about the fundamentals and practical approaches to pest management.
Beef cattle producers and producers who manage pastures and hayfields are encouraged to attend. Attendees will learn:
• About integrated pest management principles for weeds and insects.
• How to identify common weeds and insects.
• Proper management of common weeds and insects.
• How to read a pesticide label.
There is no registration fee, but preregistration is required by March 19. For more information and to register, please visit www.noble.org/events.
