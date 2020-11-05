By Dan Barney
Estate Planning and the Law
As we have discussed there are many frequent misunderstandings regarding estate planning. Even though trusts are widely used and often discussed trusts are commonly misunderstood and that thought leads to today’s discussion of common misunderstandings related to trusts.
Did you know that the following commonly held beliefs are FALSE?
• Myth – Trusts provide protection from creditors.
No, This is certainly not the case for the most common type of trust, the Living Trust (also known as the Revocable Trust). These trusts are the most common trusts used for estate planning because they offer great flexibility and enable you to modify or revoke the trust later.
However, that very feature, the control you have over your assets, makes them remain vulnerable to creditor attack.
Where does the misunderstanding originate? Most trusts are “Spend thrift” trusts. This means that they are shielded from attachment by the creditor of one of your beneficiaries, (but not your own creditors).
Thus, if you and your wife have a trust and your child is a beneficiary, no one can attach your child’s share of your trust. Accordingly your child cannot use his share of the trust as collateral for a loan or mortgage. Perhaps this feature has led to the confusion.
• Myth – My estate will not require probate because I have a trust.
This statement is misleading and false. It is true that the assets that are in the trust at the time of your death will avoid probate. However, those assets that are not in the trust will require probate if they are titled in your name.
Assets such as bank accounts, stock accounts, real property and mineral interests are “titled” accounts because they are held in the name of one or more persons. The institution holding the account cannot change the name on your account without your permission, and if you are deceased the name cannot be changed without the permission of the probate court.
Many estates require probate, even though most of that person’s assets were properly placed into a trust. Usually this happens because a person simply forgets to transfer everything into the trust. Most commonly these overlooked assets are mineral interests, bank accounts or investment accounts.
So, does this mean everyone must have a trust? No. For many persons with smaller estates it is possible to transfer assets or use special types of ownership, such as joint accounts with survivorship or payable on death (P.O.D.) accounts, to provide for automatic transfer to other persons at your death.
In fact, such ownership methods can be used in conjunction with a trust to provide a smooth transition at your death.
Misunderstandings stem from partial understanding. Trusts are no exception.
Most people have heard only part of the facts relative to trusts. They are a useful tool in your planning but they do not automatically protect you from creditors or probate.
