By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
There are many reasons for developing a complete plan for your estate. In recent weeks we have reviewed the following purposes of good planning: (1) to control how your assets are distributed, (2) to avoid or minimize estate and/or income taxes, and (3) to provide for charities of your choice.
Many people plan with a single objective – to avoid probate.
Avoiding Probate. Probate is a formal, court supervised method of administering your assets after death.
There is a cost for probate, both financial as well as the intangible cost of time and inconvenience. However, avoidance can also create added cost and work up front.
Some people have had a bad experience with the probate of a relative or parent and, as a result, wish to avoid probate.
Probate does offer one significant benefit that cannot be achieved with other means – creditor claims can be voided if proper notice is given and creditors fail to file a claim.
Probate can be avoided simply by providing other ways to transfer your assets so that they are not in your possession at death or that they transfer from your possession at the instant of death. These goals can be achieved by the following methods:
1. Trusts – Assets placed in the name of a trust prior to death are technically owned by the trust and are therefore not owned by you at death, thus avoiding probate.
Trusts require attention and assets must be transferred to the trust during your lifetime, although you can act as trustee and control those assets.
A trust can also be revocable so that you can modify, revoke and remove assets at any time. The amount of work associated with a trust normally makes it most suitable for larger estates.
2. Accounts that Transfer at Death – Oklahoma laws permit several types of accounts that can transfer outside of probate. The theory is that these accounts transfer instantaneously (like magic) at the time of death and therefore are out of your estate at death. Such methods include:
• Payable at Death (P.O.D.) Accounts and Transfer on Death (T.O.D.) Accounts. These bank, checking, or investment accounts are titled in your name but include a beneficiary name to whom the assets are immediately transferred at your death.
Even real property such as a home or mineral interests can pass at death without probate via a transfer on death deed.
a. Pension Plans, IRA’s, 401K’s, etc. When money is to be transferred to a named beneficiary outside of your estate, the effect is similar to a P.O.D. account.
b. Insurance Policies
If predefined beneficiaries are named outside of your estate, the money is paid to your beneficiaries and is not a part of the probate estate.
3. Ownership that Terminates at Death
a. Joint Tenancy. This form of ownership is perhaps the most common way for a couple to transfer a large real asset without probate. If joint tenants are named with right of survivorship, that property passes immediately to the survivor upon the death of one joint tenant.
For real property the transfer is complete once an affidavit is filed to formally document the fact of joint tenancy and the death of one joint tenant. The problem with this approach is that the survivor then owns the asset and must act, prior to their death, to arrange some form of transfer.
b. Life Estate. If property is deeded to others during your life, it is owned by them at your death.
However, you can retain a “piece” of that property by holding back the right to live in or occupy that property for the rest of your life.
This form of ownership thus transfers your interest prior to death and the right to occupy simply terminates at your death. This can significantly reduce your assets to qualify for exemptions under Medicaid.
The above methods review the most common ways to transfer property prior to or upon death so that your assets avoid probate.
It is important to remember, however, that probate may be required if even one titled asset of significant value remains in your own name at death without some other means to transfer to another.
